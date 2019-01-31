South Africa's Democratic Alliance Not Scared of Zanu PF 'Rants' on Party's ICC Moves

South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is undeterred by Zimbabwean state authorities that have told the party to back off its moves to report it to the International Criminal Court and United Nations for alleged atrocities on innocent civilians who staged public protests recently over the high cost of living.

Responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s disapproval of the DA’s stance on violence being allegedly perpetrated on civils by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement that there is need for urgent action to stop bloodshed in Zimbabwe.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes a letter by the Zimbabwean government addressed to DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, expressing its disappointment that the Party and the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC), has taken such an ‘aggressive stance’ towards the Zimbabwean government’s violence against citizens and protestors. The Mnangagwa-administration expressed disapproval in our escalation of matters to the International Criminal Court and United Nations Human Rights Council.

“The DA wishes to reaffirm once more that the unlawful actions of the Zimbabwean government against citizens merit immediate and strong action, not the quiet diplomacy President Ramaphosa has adopted. The ANC’s silence on this matter does nothing but prolong the pain of Zimbabwean citizens and we cannot accept such a poor regard of human rights.”

In a statement, the ANC said Zimbabwe’s current problems are caused by targeted sanctions imposed by the West, which accused the ruling party of human rights violations and vote rigging.

On the other hand, Malatsi said the DA will continue to act on behalf of the people of Zimbabwe in order to protect them from violence being perpetrated by state security agents.

“We will remain committed to ensuring peace and justice prevail in our neighbouring country. We will not be intimidated by ZANU-PF’s ‘disappointment’. The DA is committed to the vision of democratic ideals and values all across the African continent and we will always fight to protect human rights.”

President Mnangagwa’s government issued a statement on Monday condemning the DA’s move saying the party was supposed to engage Zanu PF before taking any action.