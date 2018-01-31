Dating App Tinder Cited for Age Discrimination

A California court has ruled that the popular dating app Tinder violated age discrimination laws by charging users 30 and older more than younger ones.



Allan Candelore of California sued the app company over the pricing of its Tinder Plus premium service. Tinder Plus costs $9.99 per month for users younger than 30, while those 30 and older are charged $19.99 per month. The features for Tinder Plus are identical for users regardless of age.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brian Currey ruled in favor of Allan Candelore, 33, of San Diego, saying Tinder's pricing violates California's Unruh Civil Rights Act. That law "provides protection from discrimination by all business establishments in California."

The company countered in court documents that it is "self-evident that people under 30 face financial challenges" and this "common knowledge provides a reasonable and non-arbitrary basis for Tinder to offer a discount to people under 30."

"Why is Tinder allowed to get away with charging me more for the exact same product as any other 18-28 year old?" asked Reddit user jshrlzwrld02. "Nothing magically changes at age 29 on Tinder. I don't get new features. I don't get anything extra. So why is this not discrimination based on age/sex/religion/orientation?"



Tinder has faced similar accusations before. In 2015, Michael Manapol sued Tinder for age and gender discrimination, but a judge dismissed that claim, saying Manapol failed to show how he was harmed by the allegations. Also in 2015, Wired magazine took issue with Tinder's pricing tiers, calling them "ageist."



"The only time pricing should be staggered is if each step up in cost coincides with a step-up in service or concern," said Robert Carbone, a digital marketer with the LinkedIn networking service.



"Tinder is a privately owned company and should be able to charge any amount they see fit to whoever wants to use their service. No one is forcing consumers to use Tinder. This ruling is an infringement of capitalistic practices," said Katja Case, a math major at Iowa State University, on LinkedIn.



Tinder is popular among college-age people.