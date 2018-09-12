Stormy Daniels Vows to Tell All in Memoir

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had a sexual encounter with now-President Donald Trump a decade ago, said Wednesday that she had written a no-holds-barred memoir about her running legal battles with Trump and her life as a stripper.

Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on ABC's The View that her book, Full Disclosure, would be released by St. Martin's Press, a subsidiary of MacMillanPublishers, on Oct. 2.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Daniels has sued to void a nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about what she has called an "intimate" relationship with Trump.

She claimed in the lawsuit, filed in March in Los Angeles, that the nondisclosure agreement was invalid and that she was free to publicly discuss her relationship with Trump because he never signed it.

Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty of violating federal election law by paying Daniels $130,000 not to disclose information that would be harmful to Trump.

St. Martin's Press said in a statement that Daniels' book would describe "the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and behind-the-scenes attempts to intimidate her."

In April, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in a Manhattan court, claiming that he had falsely attacked her truthfulness.

Earlier this year, Daniels said that in 2011 she was assailed by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot who threatened her if she discussed her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. In a tweet, Trump described her claim as a "total con job."