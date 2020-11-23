Disqualified Under-17 National Soccer Team Returning Home

The Zimbabwe team for the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championship is returning home today after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) did not respond to ZIFA’s appeal for reinstatement following accusations of age cheating.

Zimbabwe, Comoros, Eswatini, Swaziland and Botswana were thrown out of the 2020 COSAFA tournament following accusations that some of their players failed the age tests conducted through Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Although both Zimbabwe and Swaziland have since appealed their expulsion to CAF, COSAFA insists that in the absence of communication from the continental body, the two teams remain banned.

ZIFA communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, told VOA Zimbabwe Service they have filled an appeal against the expulsion of the team from the tourney.

ZIFA medical team director, Edward Chagonda, said all the necessary tests were conducted before the squad left for the tournament.

The COSAFA Under-17 tournament is also serving as the qualification route for the Africa Under-17 Championship. Following the team’s expulsion, Zimbabwe are also out of the continental competition.