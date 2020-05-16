Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

A Los Angeles coroner’s report says that everyone in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died from blunt-force trauma.

The pilot tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to the 180-page report released Friday.

There were six other people in the helicopter in addition to Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter slammed into a hill north of Los Angeles on January 26 in foggy weather. The passengers were headed to a basketball tournament where Bryant was slated to coach his daughter’s basketball team. Two team members, three parents and a coach were also victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.