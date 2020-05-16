Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP…

A Los Angeles coroner’s report says that everyone in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died from blunt-force trauma.

The pilot tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to the 180-page report released Friday.

There were six other people in the helicopter in addition to Bryant, daughter Gianna, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The helicopter slammed into a hill north of Los Angeles on January 26 in foggy weather. The passengers were headed to a basketball tournament where Bryant was slated to coach his daughter’s basketball team. Two team members, three parents and a coach were also victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG