Zimbabwe Registers More Coronavirus Cases

Twenty three people have so far tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Zimbabwe with the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo, registering the highest number of locals with the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has to far tested 23 samples in Bulawayo and 28 in Harare, Mashonaland East, Mutare and Masvingo and five residents from the south-western city tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the ministry said it has to far tested 716 people in Zimbabwe and 693 of those tested negative for coronavirus, one recovered and three died.

The Ministry of Health says the country’s 21-day lockdown is expected to lessen community transmission of the disease.

Over two million people have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in various nations. The disease has killed over 230,000 people in USA, China, Italy, Britain, China, Germany and other nations. Nearly 27,000 people have died of coronavirus in USA.

The Chinese government registered its first coronavirus case last year in Wuhan, Hubei province.