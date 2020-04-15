106-Year Old British Woman Survives COVID-19

A 106-year-old British woman who believed to be the United Kingdom’s oldest person to survive COVID-19 was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Connie Titchen was discharged the Birmingham City Hospital as the staff applauded her.

Titchen, who lived through two world wars, was admitted to the hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterward.

As she departed the hospital, she told a nurse she felt lucky to survive, and that she was looking forward to seeing her grandchildren.

