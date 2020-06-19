Zimbabwe's Health Minister Arrested Over Coronavirus Shady Deal

Zimbabwe’s Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, has been arrested over a shady COVID-19 deal.

According to the state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Moyo was arrested Friday and is likely to appear in court Saturday to face charges of abuse of office.

The broadcaster quoted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as saying Moyo was detained at a local police station.

ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure, told the broadcaster that Moyo “is currently detained at Rhodesville Police Station and will likely appear in court tomorrow (Saturday).”

More details to follow …