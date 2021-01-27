Colombia Mourns Defense Minister COVID-19 Related Death

Colombia is mourning the COVID-19 related death of Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who passed away Tuesday after two weeks in a Bogota hospital.

Government officials joined his relatives at a mass Tuesday in remembrance of Holmes Trujillo.

President Ivan Duque said Holmes Trujillo was a devoted public servant, having served as the nation’s foreign minister and as mayor of Cali.

Holmes Trujillo is the latest serving cabinet minister to succumb to COVID-19 related complications, which have claimed 51,747 lives in Colombia, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center.

In recent weeks, the virus has contributed to deaths of four ministers in Zimbabwe, two in Malawi, one in South Africa and two in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland.