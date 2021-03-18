Zimbabwe's Vice President Gets Second Jab of Sinopharm Vaccine

Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, received his second jab of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine today in Harare.

Chiwenga is quoted by the state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as saying the government is recruiting retired medical staff and some in the uniformed forces and local authorities in an effort to boost the country’s inoculation program, which started on February 28

He said Zimbabweans are also being educated about the Sinopharm vaccine that is showing signs of a low uptake in the country.

Chiwenga was quoted by the broadcaster as saying, “Some are calling it (vaccine) the green passport, even if you are to join others in a restaurant, you must produce the passport. So we want to educate our people that it is in their best interests to get vaccinated.”

According to the Ministry of Health, Zimbabwe has so far received a donation of 400,000 doses of Sinopharm from China and 144,000 Sinovac doses. More than 36,500 Zimbabweans, especially fronline workers, have been vaccinated in the country.

At least 36,550 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March last year and 34,136 have recovered. Over 1,500 have succumbed to coronavirus in Zimbabwe.