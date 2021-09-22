Accessibility links

Constitutional Court Quashes Lower Court Ruling Blocking Extension of Malaba’s Term of Office

FILE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa,left, is congratulated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba after taking his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has quashed a lower court’s ruling that the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office after attaining 70 years was illegal.

Justice Bharat Patel and Justice Rita Makarau ruled that Malaba has been legally in office after his term was extended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May this year.

In his application seeking to nullify the High Court ruling, Marx Mupungu of Bulawayo argued that the lower court’s judgment violated some constitutional provisions giving the president and parliament the power to extend judges’ term of office, if medically fit, for another five years after the ‘prescribed’ retirement age of 70.

Mupungu’s attorney, Lovemore Madhuku, said the Constitutional Court ruling has granted Malaba power to work as the country’s top legal mind.

More details to follow…

