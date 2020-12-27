Chaos As MDC-T Are Struck Off Voters' Roll in Crucial Extraordinary Congress

Movement for Democratic Change activists exchanged harsh words today in Harare at the party’s Extraordinary Congress pitting acting president Thokozani Khupe and three others fighting for the control of the opposition party.

Some activists seized a voters’ roll while other people were struck off the party’s voters register amid concerns of alleged claims of election rigging.

Khupe fumed when some of her supporters were struck off the voters’ roll and at one stage she tossed the register threatening to stop all proceedings while expressing dismay on the way the election was being conducted by an independent electoral body.

“This is not right. We can't have this kind of rigging. We believe that the best candidate should win freely even if there may be some anomalies. The good thing is that we are following our constitution,” said Khupe.

Other contestants are Elias Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi.

More details to follow …