Mnangagwa, Chamisa Receiving Positive Information on Election Results

Reuters Staff

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the ruling party was receiving “extremely positive” information from their representatives, a day after the first election since Robert Mugabe resigned following a bloodless coup.

Mnangagwa said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put at 75 percent.

At the same time, Movement for Democratic Alliance leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa also declared that his group is winning the polls.

He wrote on Twitter, “Winning resoundingly...We now have results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next gvt. #Godisinit”