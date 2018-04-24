Judge Dismisses Chamisa MDC-T Urgent Court Application on Khupe Faction's Use of Party Name

A High Court judge in Bulawayo has dismissed with costs an urgent application by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T seeking an order to bar Thokozani Khupe, who leads another faction of the party, from using the party’s name and logo.

Khupe’s attorney, Lovemore Madhuku, told reporters that he was happy with the outcome of the case as Khupe is entitled to use the party name like the Chamisa group.

Madhuku is also representing Khupe in a court case in which the former deputy prime minister is challenging her removal from parliament by MDC-T led by Chamisa.

MDC-T attorney Lucas Nkomo said he may take the matter to the Supreme Court.