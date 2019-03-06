Chamisa Attacks Zanu PF's Moves to 'Derail' MDC Congress

Leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa says it is undisturbed by an alleged Zanu PF plot to detail the party’s forthcoming Congress through imposing some candidates favoured by the ruling party.

Chamisa told journalists in Harare today that “all these efforts to derail our Congress and aspirations of MDC members will not work.”

He made these remarks amid reports that MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora wants to contest the post of president currently being held by the 40-year-old founding member of the opposition party.

Chamisa warned party activists to desist from deriding his perceived rivals, saying every party member has a right to contest a post of his choice in the MDC whose first president Morgan Tsvangirai died of cancer of the colon a year ago.

The party spilt soon after Tsvangirai was buried in his rural home with then vice president Thokozani Khupe claiming that she was supposed to take over the presidential seat.

Chamisa’s handlers claimed that Tsvangirai wanted the youthful party member to succeed him.