Zimbabwe Opposition MDC Alliance Leader Attacks Mnangagwa for Claiming He's Faking Assassination Attempts

Nunurai Jena

The leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assertion that he is faking assassinations claims are a sign of “a cruel and brutal leader who want to cling to power at all costs.”

Speaking to journalists at the end of his ‘Meet The People Tour’ in Mashonaland West today, Chamisa said there is need for “divine intervention to save Mnangagwa from his evil deeds.”

He said, “It’s a pity and a sorry state what we went through but you hear a president of a nation who is supposed to protect every citizen making such reckless utterances. I escaped death by a whisker when my convoy was attacked by Zanu PF thugs and somebody thinks that it’s a joke.”

Chamisa said he will pray for Mnangagwa. “I will pray for him because there is God in Heaven’.

He said what irked him most is that President Mnangagwa has already concluded about the all the incidents while police are still conducting investigations.

“It’s unfortunate that Mnangagwa is talking of faking an assassination when the police are still investigating the incident. Who told him that when the police are still to conclude investigations? He has actually concluded the case for the police and what can they say

now … It’s a pity,” said an emotional Chamisa.

Addressing Zanu PF Politburo members on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said claims of political violence by the opposition should be ignored.

“We should ignore the grand standing by certain elements of our society as they try to attract international attention against their own country,” said Mnangagwa.

Chamisa has been attacked by people suspected to be Zanu PF members in Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces in an effort to block him from meeting his supporters, ordinary people, traditional and opinion leaders and others.

But Chamisa vowed that no amount of intimidation will stop him from visiting all provinces.