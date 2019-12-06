Caps United Midfield Maestro Joel Ngodzo Scoops Zimbabwe Soccer Star of The Year Award

Caps United midfield maestro Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo has scooped the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year Award.

He beat 10 other players in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) to win the coveted award.

Ralph Kawondera of Triangle United was voted First Runnerup while Prince Dube of Highlanders Football Club landed the Second Runnerup award.

Other soccer stars picked by soccer experts and other stakeholders are Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle) and Never Tigere (FC Platinum).

Andrew Mbeba of Highlanders scooped that Rookie of the Year while his teammate Aerial Sibanda got the Goalkeeper of Year Award. The Joey Antipas of Chiken Inn is the Coach of the Year. Brighton Chimeme landed the Referee of the Year Award and his colleagues Faith Mloyi and Salani Ncube got the first runnerup and second runnerup awards respectively.