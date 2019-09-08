Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

British Politician Resigns Over Prime Minister's Handling of Brexit

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives in Downing Street for an emergency Cabinet meeting in London, May 23, 2017.

See comments

A senior minister of Britain's ruling Conservative party has resigned because she does not think the prime minister is serious about creating a Brexit divorce deal.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said late Saturday that Boris Johnson is not working to secure a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

"There is no evidence of a deal," Rudd said. "There are no formal negotiations taking place."

Rudd said in her resignation letter: "I joined your cabinet in good faith: Accepting that 'no deal' had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on 31 October."

Rudd added: "The government is expending a lot of energy to prepare for 'no deal' but I have not seen the same level of intensity go into our talks with the European Union."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday the government is "straining every sinew to get a deal."

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG