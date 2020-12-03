British Officials Report Multiple Casualties from Explosion Near Bristol

British emergency officials Thursday say a large blast near a water treatment facility in southwest Britain has resulted in “multiple casualties.”



In a statement, the Avon and Somerset Police said the explosion is believed to involve one of several chemical tanks at a water recycling center in the industrial area of Avonmouth, located near Bristol, about 195 kilometers west of London.



They provided no details regarding the casualties.



Witnesses at a nearby warehouse reported hearing a loud “bang” and felt the building shake late morning, local time.



Pictures shared on social media by first responders and others show a tank with a large hole ripped in the top, and a helicopter and emergency services on the scene.



The police department said a rescue operation was carried out a short time later, led by the local fire service, and crews from at least eight municipalities responded, including paramedic teams and a helicopter crew.



A chief inspector with local police said they have cordoned off the area and a full investigation is underway. He said officers from multiple agencies will likely remain at the scene for some time.