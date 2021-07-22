Britain Deports 14 Zimbabweans Amid Concerns Over State Victimization

At least 14 Zimbabweans have been forcibly sent home from Britain after their chartered plane was last night delayed for almost one hour while lawyers representing some of them made frantic efforts to stop their deportation.

In an interview, Andrew Nyamayaro, one of the attorneys representing the deportees, said indications are that only a few Zimbabweans were deported instead of the 50 that were targeted by the Home Office, which noted that some of them were convicted murderers and rapists.

Nyamayaro said, “Yesterday there was a deportation of Zimbabweans from the United Kingdom. Originally, it was 50 people that were intended to be deported but after some legal fight some got injunctions, some had removal orders deferred and some had other reasons why they could not be returned to Zimbabwe. There was also a last minute case that went into court around 6:00pm U.K time and around 8:30pm it was finished which said that the charter flight can proceed but people that had been interviewed for travel documents by the home office personal are at risk of persecution if they get to Zimbabwe.

“So, the charter flight was scheduled for 10:00pm but the judge said it can leave after 10:30pm to give a chance to anyone who was on board who was interviewed by the Zimbabwean authorities in the U.K to leave the plane and then to return to the detention center. I think they did that process. Most lawyers, including ourselves, we then tried to get in touch with the people that had been intended to leave the country but because when they leave the deportation center their mobile phones are taken off them, we could not contact them. It was confirmed this morning that 14 people have not been deported to Zimbabwe and as we speak they are being taken to a quarantine center in Harare at a place called ZIPAM. That’s where they are going to do their isolation there.”

In Harare, footage of their arrivals monitored on several digital and social media platforms from Washington showed a couple of people being loaded into two buses with police monitoring their movements.

