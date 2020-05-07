Accessibility links

Botswana to Begin Lifting Lockdown to Reopen Economy, Schools

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabatswe Masisi tales part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan…

Botswana will begin a gradual lifting of a five-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Friday.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said that based on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and the current trajectory of the disease, the administration decided to open the economy albeit incrementally, while observing the disease patterns.

Tsogwane made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting of lawmakers reviewing proposals from President Mokgweetsi Masisi on reopening schools and the economy.

Masisi favors a gradual process that meets guidelines from health officials on staying vigilant in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Masisi and lawmakers wore face masks during the discussions.

Botswana has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus and one death.

