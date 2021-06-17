Late Robert Mugabe's Daughter Challenges in Court Attempts by Govt to Seize Part of Mazoe Family Farm

Bona Mutsahuni, the late former president Robert Mugabe's daughter, and her husband, Simbarashe, have filed a court application challenging the validity of Statutory Instrument 41 of 2020, which is being used by the government to grab part of their Mazowe Farm in Mashonaland Central, according to online publication, newzimbabwe.com.

The publication reports that the two claim that they were given an offer letter by then Lands Minister Douglas Mombeshora in 2017 and the government is now repossessing part of the farm in accordance with some provisions of a statutory instrument allowing it to subdivide big farms into various entities for other beneficiaries.

Newzimbabwe.com reports that Lands Minister Anxious Masuka and Attorney-General Prince Machaya are cited as the two respondents in the court case.

The two argue that Statutory Instrument 41 of 2020 was published when they had already been allocated Sigaro Farm.

More details to follow …