ZIFA Appoints Benjani Mwaruwari Assistant Warriors Coach

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has appointed former Warriors captain, Benjani Mwaruwari, as assistant coach of the country’s senior national team.

Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, told VOA Zimbabwe that Mwaruwari would deputize Croatian, Zdravko Logarusic, whose squad has won only once in 12 outings.

Gwesela said, “The Zifa Executive Committee met yesterday on the 24th of August, 2021, in Harare. The Executive Committee received a progress report from the technical and development committee which is chaired by Mr. Brighton Malandule with regards to all matches played in 2021. Executive Committee resolved that the technical teams will remain unchanged. It further resolved that in order to strengthen the technical team, it has decided to argument the Warriors technical bench by appointing Mr. Benjani Mwaruwari as an assistant coach. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Mwaruwari, who recently obtained a UEFA A License, is expected to team up next week with Logarusic and his two other assistants - Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe - as the Warriors prepare for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Mwaruwari was unreachable on his mobile phone for comment.