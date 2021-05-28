Petroleos, Zamalek in Basketball Africa League Semifinals

Clube Atltico Petroleos de Luanda (Angola) defeated Association Sportive de Sal (Morocco), 79-72, in the Quarterfinals of the BAL Playoffs.

Gerson Goncalves recorded 19 points (7-9 FG), 10 rebounds and 6 assists for Petro de Luanda, while Carlos Morais and Leonel Paulo each added 17 points in the victory.

Terrel De Von Stoglin tallied 30 points for A.S. Sal in the losing effort. With the win, Petro de Luanda advances to the Semifinals of the BAL Playoffs, while A.S. Sal falls out of the playoffs.

Zamelek (Egypt) defeated Forces Armes et Police Basketball (Cameroon), 82-53, in the Quarterfinals of the BAL Playoffs.

Walter Wallace Hodge recorded 18 points and 6 assists for Zamalek, while Michael Olayinka Fakuade added 12 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.

Amadou Abdoulaye Harouna tallied 21 points and 7 rebounds for F.A.P. in the losing effort. With the win, Zamalek advances to the Semifinals of the BAL Playoffs, while F.A.P. falls out of the playoffs.