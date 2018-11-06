49 Africans And Others to Observe United States Mid-Term Elections

The United States Department of State has invited 49 observers from Africa and other parts of the World to observe Tuesday’s crucial U.S. mid-term elections.

Millions of Americans will exercise their right to vote to elect all 435 members of the US House of Representatives, 35 U.S Senators, 39 governors, as well as state legislators, city mayors, judges, sheriffs and other officials.

All of these elections are governed by state and local laws, not the United States constitution. Zimbabwean Solomon Bismarck Bobosibunu is part of the 49 observers observing the elections at the invitation of the State Department.

Bobosibunu, who is the Training and Outreach Manager of the Election Resource Centre Zimbabwe, told VOA Zimbabwe Service that developing nations including Zimbabwe have a lot to learn from Washington.