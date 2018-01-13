African Union Mission to USA Expresses Shock, Dismay Over Trump's 'S..hole' Countries Remarks

The African Union Mission to Washington says United States president Donald Trump, who called Haiti and Africa “shithole” countries, should withdraw the remarks, which dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.

In a statement, the A.U Mission said it condemned the remarks in the strongest terms and wants a retraction of the comments and an apology to not only to the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe.

“The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.

“While expressing out shock, dismay and outrage, the African Union believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current administration. There is a serious need for dialogue between the US administration and African countries.”

The AU Mission said the African Union, through its member states, values the strategic partnership with the United States.

“This relationship should be from the point of equality and mutual respect based on accepted international principles of respect of basic human dignity for all.”

Various African leaders have summoned United States ambassadors in their countries for a full explanation of Trump’s remarks. These nations include Botswana’s Ian Khama, who condemned the remarks saying they were unacceptable.

Trump reportedly made the remark as Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, was explaining the outlines of an agreement reached by six bipartisan senators that would protect nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation as well as bolster border security, according to the Washington Post.

"Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here," the president asked, as was first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed by CNN television. The crude term means dirty and impoverished.