Abducted Zimbabwean doctor, Dr. Peter Magombeyi, says he is alive in Nyabira, about 35 kilometers north-west of Harare.

Dr. Magombeyi told VOA Studio 7 that “I’m alive …”

He was allegedly abducted by state security agents last Saturday. State Security Minister Owen Ncube said he suspected that a "third force" was involved in the abduction.

More details to follow …