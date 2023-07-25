Botswana Churches Urge Parliament to Vote Against Bill on Same-Sex Relations

GABORONE, BOTSWANA — Tensions are rising in Botswana between the LGBTQ and Christian communities after members of the evangelical church community organized a march Saturday against a bill that could decriminalize same-sex relations.

A 2019 High Court ruling supported LGBTQ rights in Botswana, sparking a backlash by conservative groups.

The ongoing tensions come ahead of a National Assembly debate that is expected to begin this week on the controversial bill.

But members of the LGBTQ community are not pleased with efforts by religious leaders to influence legislators.

Thato Moruti is the chief executive of the group Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana, or LEGABIBO. “I believe that the church might be starting a very dangerous trend by manipulating the legislators and the courts," said Moruti. "It is important that we understand that the church’s move may be causing some sort of destabilization of democracy in the country because they are trying to push this Christian fundamentalism on Batswana."