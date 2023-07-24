Israeli Parliament Approves Key Part of Netanyahu-Backed Judicial Revisions

Netanyahu and his allies in Israel’s right-wing government say the changes are needed to limit the power of unelected judges in a country that has no written constitution. But the changes have deeply split Israel, with more secular people in the Jewish state opposing the overhaul and more religious segments favoring it.

The changes have drawn the ire of business leaders, military reservists and legal officials. Some see it as a power grab spurred by the personal grievances of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

Opponents of the overhaul say the legislation would damage the system of checks and balances among the branches of government and push the country toward authoritarian rule.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the streets near parliament in recent days to oppose the Netanyahu plan, with Israeli authorities Monday firing water cannons at the protesters in Jerusalem to keep them under control.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's supporters thronged central Tel Aviv — normally the setting for anti-government protests.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden late Sunday had urged Israel to hold off on a vote until greater consensus could be reached.

After the vote, the White House said, “It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, “We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset [the Israeli parliament] in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President [Isaac] Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.”

Netanyahu’s leadership in the dispute was interrupted by his being hospitalized. He was discharged on Monday after having a heart pacemaker implanted on Sunday and was in parliament to lead support for the changes.