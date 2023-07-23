Zelenskyy, NATO Chief Discuss Ways to Restore Grain Shipments

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

The United States plans to announce as soon as Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine of up to $400 million, including artillery, air defense missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine’s counteroffensive grinds on, three U.S. officials said Friday. The package will not include cluster munitions.

Poland said Saturday that a hub for repairs and maintenance of damaged Ukrainian tanks had begun operating in its southern city of Gliwice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the nationalization of a bank in Ukraine previously belonging to Russian oligarchs. “Now, it has public management. The rights of depositors and the resilience of the banking sector are guaranteed,” he said in his nightly video address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Saturday with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg about ways to restore the safe transit of ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he asked Stoltenberg to convene the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was set up at this month's NATO summit, to discuss security in the Black Sea, particularly the operation of a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports. "I proposed to Jens that the council be convened without delay for relevant crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in the coming days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea." NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said the NATO-Ukraine Council, created during the Vilnius summit this month, would discuss the situation following Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea Grain Initiative. Lungescu said the two men discussed Russia's exit from the deal and its "continued attempts to weaponize food, which are affecting millions of vulnerable people around the world." The U.N. brokered accord, which expired Monday, guaranteed safe passage to ships transporting grain and other agricultural commodities from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea corridor.

Since the expiration of the grain deal, Moscow has declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping and has targeted Ukrainian ports with drones and missiles, destroying 60,000 metric tons of grain.

Moscow has warned that it would assume that ships crossing parts of the Black Sea would be carrying weapons to Ukraine. Similarly, Ukraine said vessels heading to Russian Black Sea ports would be considered “carrying military cargo with all the associated risks.”

In the wake of the deal's expiration, the number of ships loading grain from the Black Sea area has fallen by 35%. As uncertainty grows over whether commercial traffic could be hit by Russia, shipping insurance companies have suspended coverage for shipments from Ukraine apart from the smaller ports along the Danube, insurance industry sources said Friday.

Despite the risks, some ship owners are still interested in shipping grain from Ukrainian ports to the world. “Shipping has always been very, very resilient in the face of these sorts of risks,” said John Stawpert, senior manager of environment and trade for the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents 80% of the world’s commercial fleet.

Vessels crossing the Black Sea are likely to encounter mines and could become collateral damage at ports or a direct target of Russian strikes, which Stawpert said would lead to " a huge escalation."

“It is unlikely that underwriters will want to cover that risk,” said the International Union of Marine Insurance, which represents national and international marine insurers.

In an interview with VOA’s Russian Service, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said the U.S. agency has been assisting Ukraine in exporting grain via alternate routes through Poland and other countries, as well as the Danube River.

Coleman said these alternate routes are not as “cost efficient and not as fast as transporting in big bulk carriers from the Black Sea, and it has caused some friction with its neighbors.” Overland Ukrainian grain exports can adversely affect grain prices of Ukraine’s European neighbors, which see their agricultural products depreciate.

But Coleman emphasized it is important to use these alternate distribution routes so that “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's blackmail, his destruction will not undermine Ukraine's agricultural sector.”

Crimea FILE- A plume of smoke rises over an ammunition depot where explosions occurred at the facility in Kirovsky district in Crimea, July 19, 2023.



Ukraine said its army had destroyed an oil depot and Russian army warehouses in what it called the "temporarily occupied" district of Oktyabrsky in central Crimea.



The attack caused an explosion at the depot, said Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov, adding that no damage or casualties were reported. Footage shared by state media showed a thick cloud of gray smoke at the site.



The attack prompted an evacuation in the area and brief suspension of the road traffic on the Crimean bridge, linking the peninsula to Russia, the region's Moscow-installed governor said Saturday.



Zelenskyy said Friday the Crimea Bridge is a legitimate target.

The bridge that links Crimea to Russia was hit Monday with explosions that killed two people. Following the attack, a portion of the bridge was put out of commission.