Uganda Begins Burying Victims of Brutal School Attack

  • VOA News
Relatives mourn as the coffin of Florence Masika, who was killed along with her son Zakayo Masereka by suspected rebels as they retreated from Saturday's attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School, is buried in Nyabugando, Uganda, June 18, 2023.

On Sunday, Uganda began burying the victims of a brutal attack on a school.

The assailants are suspected of belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces – militants with ties to the Islamic State group.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement that their attack was “criminal, desperate, terrorist and futile.”

Most of the victims were students at Lhubiriha Secondar School, close to Uganda’s border with Congo. Forty-two people were killed. Eight people were wounded, but one of them has now died. Officials say they believe at least six students were abducted by the militants and taken into Congo.

Some villagers in the surrounding areas have moved away from their homes following the attack on the school.

