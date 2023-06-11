Accessibility links

5.0 Magnitude Quake Hits South Africa

FILE: The Sibanye-Stillwater Driefontein gold mine near Johannesburg is pictured, May 5, 2018. An earthquake that hit the area of the mine resulted in seven deaths, the mine owner said.

Johannesburg (Reuters) - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa's Johannesburg on Sunday morning, the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Some Johannesburg residents reported feeling tremors.

"Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like," one resident wrote on Twitter.

Security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Alex Richardson)

