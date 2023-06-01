Deadly Russian Missile Attack Hits Kyiv

Latest Developments:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks United States for new $300 million aid package that includes air defense systems and ammunition.

U.S. announces temporary suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian steel has been extended for one year.

U.N. expresses concerns about repeated attacks on health facilities in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday a Russian missile attack targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others.

The Ukrainian military said it intercepted all 10 short-range missiles fire by Russia.

Kyiv officials said debris from the missiles damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic and a water pipeline.

Russia carried out frequent aerial attacks on Kyiv in May as Ukraine prepared for an expected counteroffensive to try to take back territory Russian forces have seized since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year.

The governor of western Russia’s Belgorod region said Thursday overnight shelling wounded multiple people in the town of Shebekino.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram the attack damaged several buildings as well. He blamed Ukrainian forces.

NATO support

In Oslo, NATO foreign ministers gathered Thursday to discuss increasing their support for Ukraine as well as Ukraine’s aspirations to join the military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked that NATO fast-track his country’s acceptance, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week Ukraine joining NATO is “not on the agenda” while the war continues.

Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine becoming a member as he spoke to reporters Thursday in Oslo.

"All allies also agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance and all allies agree that it is for the NATO allies and Ukraine to decide when Ukraine becomes a member," Stoltenberg said. "It's not for Moscow to have a veto against NATO enlargement."

Stoltenberg said the “most urgent and important task now is that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation.”

Asked about attacks on Russian soil attributed to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Ukraine was attacked by Russia and has the right to defend itself. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin can stop the war at any time, and that those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable.

Thursday’s meeting in Oslo comes ahead of a summit of NATO leaders next month in Lithuania where Stoltenberg said he expects allies will agree on a long-term commitment to support Ukraine. He said Ukraine needs to have the capabilities and strength to defend itself and deter any future attempts by Russia to repeat its invasion.

Stoltenberg had expressed hope that NATO allies would approve Sweden’s bid to join the alliance before the July summit. All existing members must give their approval, and to date only Hungary and Turkey have not.

The NATO chief said Thursday he will soon travel to Ankara to continue discussing the situation with leaders there. Turkey has accused Sweden of not doing enough to crack down on groups that Turkey considers terrorists. Stoltenberg noted that a new anti-terrorism law went into effect Thursday in Sweden and reiterated that he is confident Sweden will become a full NATO member.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.