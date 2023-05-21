Ukraine Says Bakhmut Still Contested After Russia Claimed Victory

Latest Developments

Ukraine’s military says Bakhmut is still contested following Russian claims of victory there

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with G7 leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden announced $375 million in additional aid to Ukraine. “A package that includes more ammunition artillery, armored vehicles to bolster Ukraine's battlefield abilities,” he said.

Russia claimed victory in Bakhmut, though Ukrainian officials said fighting for the devastated eastern Ukrainian city was continuing.

The claim from Russia’s Defense Ministry, as well as the head of the Wagner mercenary group, was followed by a congratulatory statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian declarations, with the commander of the country’s ground forces asserting that the city was still contested.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking during a visit to Japan on Sunday, initially appeared to confirm the loss of Bakhmut, but his press service later said his remarks had been misinterpreted and that he was, in fact, responding to a question about whether Russia controlled the city.

"I think no," Zelenskiy said, speaking in English.

“But you have to understand that there is nothing. They destroyed everything,” he said, referring to Russian forces. “There are no buildings. It’s a pity. It’s a tragedy. But for today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place.”

The claims come as Ukraine has reportedly made tangible battlefield advances in districts north and south of Bakhmut, which has been all but obliterated during a nearly 10-month push by Russian forces, with Wagner soldiers playing a major role.

It also comes as Ukraine prepares for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer front line, stretching from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.