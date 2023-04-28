Kenyan Authorities Arrest Second Pastor Linked to Starvation Deaths

NAIROBI, KENYA — Police in Kenya have arrested another pastor accused of indoctrinating followers with extremist beliefs after a number of deaths were reported at his church.

The arrest of Ezekiel Obmbok Odero comes as investigators find more bodies of members of the Good News International Church. The pastor of that church, Paul Mackenzie, is accused of persuading at least 100 people to starve themselves to death.

Odero is accused of preaching radical beliefs, leading to an undetermined number of deaths at his church in southeastern Kenya. Odero is pastor of the New Life Prayer Center and Church at Mavueni, in Kilifi County.

Rhoda Onyancha, Kenya Coast regional coordinator, said Odero’s arrest relates to allegations of deaths at the church that have been reported in morgues and other institutions.

“We have also taken action and closed down the prayer center going forward,” Onyancha said. “ So we are urging and giving information to the public that the prayer center has been closed down, and whoever was in there has been cleared out.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said over 100 people were holed up in the church Thursday and are assisting the police with their investigation.

Authorities did not say how many people died at the church or release their causes of death.

Odero had claimed to work miracles, and his church was believed to attract many people who were desperately sick. One woman who attended a different church led by Odero told VOA she did not hear about issues regarding fasting but said she saw people there who were very weak and were hopeful they would be cured.

Jared Magolo, the lawyer representing Odero, told journalists authorities have yet to file charges against the preacher.

“We have talked with the officers, and they are doing their work,” Magolo said. “They are investigating. They will let us know what is going on.”

Odero’s arrest comes a week after authorities uncovered mass graves in Shakahola forest, where members of the Good News International Church starved themselves to death.