Fraudster Sentenced to 13 Years in $1.9 Million Bank Fraud

WASHINGTON - The mastermind behind a $1.9 million bank fraud was sentenced Thursday to more than 13 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

In a statement, the U.S State Department said Nohmaan Malik, 30, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, passport fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. The court ordered restitution in the amount of $1.9 million, the amount of loss the victims suffered.

According to plea papers, Mr. Malik admitted he and coconspirators defrauded Chase Bank customers.

They selected customers with sizeable balances at Chase and created counterfeit passport cards using the customers’ names and identifying information but with conspirators’ photographs. Using those counterfeit passport cards, conspirators imitating the bank customers opened fraudulent joint bank accounts with other conspirators acting as money mules.

The impersonator or the mule then transferred money from the customers’ actual account to the joint bank account, and then transferred the money from the joint account into a third bank account controlled solely by the conspirators.

His coconspirators include Juan Cruz, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, passport fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in federal prison

His other co-accused Ronald Godbold pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to five years and five months in federal prison.

Jeremy Pena and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, passport fraud, and aggravated identity thef. He was sentenced to five years and five months in federal prison

Louie Walencik was too charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, use of a false passport, and aggravated identity theft. He is a fugitive of justice.

Gregory Jesus Acevedo – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and passport fraud and aggravated identity theft/sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.

Christian Martinez – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Martinez is slated to be sentenced on May 9 before Judge Reed O’Connor.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), Dallas Resident Office, conducted the investigation with the assistance from the DFW Airport Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Benbrook Police Department, and Flower Mound Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weybrecht prosecuted the case.