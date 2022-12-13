Argentina Fans Expecting Big Win in Croatia Semi-final

Argentinian fans have all the confidence in the world ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday (December 13) as many planned to cheer their side on to win the match and straight through to the final.

Some fans got ready buying T-shirts and flags of their national team on Monday (December 12) in downtown Buenos Aires while others, such as Nicolas Melana, showed their support for the national team in a particular way.

Melana got a tattoo of captain Lionel Messi's polemic gesture during the match with the Netherlands and the phrase "Go there, fool. What are you looking at? fool."

Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach, Louis van Gaal, following the final whistle and called a Dutch player "a fool."

Argentina came into the World Cup as one of the favourites, but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday with 2018 runners-up Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, Brazil.

The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in extra-time but digging deep to bounce back and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

(Production: Miguel Lo Bianco, Claudia Martini, Horacio Soria, Liamar Ramos)