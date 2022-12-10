Morocco Beat Portugal to Reach World Cup Finals

Morocco have booked a ticket to the World Cup semifinals after beating Portugal 1-0 in Qatar today in a soccer thriller.

The Moroccans scored in the first half and managed to keep the maurauding Portuguese, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half, from scoring an equalizer.

In video streams monitored from Washington DC, the Moroccan defence fought tooth and nail to deny the Europeans openings in the goal area.

Ronaldo was visibly upset in the last minutes of the game when his teammate missed a seater that could have changed the completion of the game.

The Atlas Lions are perhaps the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Morocco will face either France or England in the semifinals and Argentina clash with Croatia.