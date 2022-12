Croatia have beaten Brazil 4-2 on penalties to book a place in the semi-finals.

In video streams monitored from Washington, the two nations were deadlocked 1-1 after extra time. Brazil missed two penalties.

More details to follow ..

Croatia have beaten Brazil 4-2 on penalties to book a place in the semi-finals.

In video streams monitored from Washington, the two nations were deadlocked 1-1 after extra time. Brazil missed two penalties.

More details to follow ..