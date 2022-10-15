Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Facility

Russian forces carried out more missile strikes Saturday in Ukraine, targeting facilities that provide power to the country. The attacks damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region.

Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power at the undisclosed location but warned residents about possible outages.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighboring regions to conserve energy during the evening hours of peak demand.

SEE ALSO:

Dozens of people have been killed after Russia forces bombarded Ukrainian cities with sporadic missile strikes in the last week, hitting power stations, residential buildings, roads and recreational areas.

Russia’s latest military campaign appeared to be in retaliation for a truck bomb explosion a week ago that severely damaged the only bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

More US assistance

The escalation in the fighting comes as the United States announced another round of military assistance for Ukraine. The White House pledged $725 million in a security package to help Kyiv.

U.S. officials said the aid package does not include significant new capabilities or counterair defenses. Instead, it focuses on resupplying Ukraine with ammunition and weapons that Kyiv has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that although Russia has deployed more troops called up as part of a conscription program announced last month, the soldiers are likely poorly equipped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defended recent moves to escalate the war by sending more troops to Ukraine.

Putin said Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. At the same time, the Russian leader maintained he had "no regrets" about the war in Ukraine and the recent mobilization of 222,000 Russians reservists to fight in the conflict.

Putin said Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks. The Russian Defense Ministry set a goal last month of mobilizing 300,000 reservists, sparking opposition in Russia and leading to tens of thousands of men leaving the country.

'Ukraine is moving forward'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that Russia was in an "atmosphere of hopelessness."

"Yes, they still have people to throw on the battlefield, they have weapons, missiles and 'Shaheds' [Iranian drones], which they use against Ukraine."

But despite its resources, "Russia is already in the atmosphere of its defeat, already in the atmosphere of hopelessness for itself," Zelenskyy said, asserting Moscow has no chance to win because "Ukraine is moving forward."

Russian-backed authorities in Ukraine's occupied southern region of Kherson urged residents Friday to evacuate to Russia. Vladimir Saldo, the region's Russian-appointed leader, asked Russia for evacuation assistance. The move is an indication that Ukraine's forces are advancing closer to the illegally annexed region.

In other developments, power has again been restored at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility. Ukrainian engineers continue to operate the plant under the watch of Russian soldiers.

Moscow recently said it was nationalizing the facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and is in one of four Ukrainian provinces that Putin declared as annexed to Russia earlier this month.

The site has come under intense rocket attacks numerous times since the start of the war setting off fears of a potential nuclear disaster. In a statement late Friday Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said employees at the nuclear plant were now facing “unacceptable pressure” to sign employment contracts with the Russian nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

Some information in this report came from RFE/RL, Reuters and The Associated Press.