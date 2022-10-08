Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup

HONG KONG — Rights group Open Stadiums has called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women.

In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organization said Iranian authorities continued to refuse to allow female fans access to games inside the country despite pressure from the game's governing body.

"The Iranian FA is not only an accomplice of the crimes of the regime. It is a direct threat to the security of female fans in Iran and wherever our national team plays in the world. Football should be a safe space for us all," the letter said.

"That is why, as Iranian football fans, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to raise our deepest concern about Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

"Why would FIFA give the Iranian state and its representatives a global stage, while it not only refuses to respect basic human rights and dignities, but is currently torturing and killing its own people?

"Where are the principles of FIFA's statues in this regard?

"Therefore, we ask FIFA, based on Articles 3 and 4 of its statutes, to immediately expel Iran from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar."