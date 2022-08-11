Nairobi Vote Count Ongoing in Kenya Elections

Kenyans were still waiting for the results of a close presidential election as the electoral commission is expected to announce the winner on Thursday.

Vote tallying continued in Nairobi and elsewhere across the country.

Interest in the winner was sharpening in Kenya, a country often held up as an example of a relatively strong democracy in Africa.

But human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over "rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media."

As people await the winner of the presidential election, other elective seats, such as members of county assembly, senators, governors, members of parliament and women representatives, were being announced.

Tuesday's election saw a turnout notably lower than in recent years.

This election is likely the final try by longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt is backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The other top contender is Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power.