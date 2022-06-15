UN Inquiry Finds Possible Evidence of War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine

GENEVA — U.N. investigators, who have completed a first visit to Ukraine, say information gathered over the past 10 days indicates the probability that war crimes and crimes against humanity are likely to have been committed by invading Russian forces.
The U.N. Human Rights Council created the three-member Commission of Inquiry in May to investigate alleged violations and abuses of human rights in war-torn Ukraine. During its visit, the commission gave priority to four specific regions: Bucha, Irpin, Kharkiv, and Sumy, the sites of some of the worst atrocities committed in late February and March.
