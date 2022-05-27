Police on Scene Made Decision to Wait Before Entering Texas School

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that police responding to the shooting at an elementary school made the decision not to enter a classroom where the shooter was because they believed students were no longer at risk.

At a news conference outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the incident commander at the scene of Tuesday’s school shooting judged there was no longer an active shooter or threat to children and thought it had transitioned to a hostage situation with time to wait for a tactical team to arrive.

McGraw identified the incident commander as Pete Arredondo, chief of police of the Uvalde Consolidated School District.

McGraw told reporters, with the benefit of hindsight, “it was the wrong decision” to wait to confront the shooter.

Uvalde police have come under sharp criticism from parents and bystanders at the scene Tuesday for their delay in confronting the shooter, Salvador Ramos, 18, who had entered the school through an unlocked door and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Candles are lit at dawn at a memorial site in the town square for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials said Ramos, a high school dropout, was in the school for 40 minutes to an hour before police stormed the fourth-grade classroom where the killings occurred.

McGraw said as many as 19 police officers arrived at the scene and were in a hallway of the school, but the incident commander felt a tactical team was needed to perform the required police operation.

U.S. Border Patrol tactical officers eventually arrived, along with other officers and equipment, including a ballistics shield. They entered the classroom where Ramos was situated and where he was shot and killed.

McGraw said based on sounds recorded on security cameras and shell casings found at the scene, Ramos fired more than 100 rounds during the incident.

Alithia Ramirez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022.

The National Rifle Association went ahead with the opening of its annual convention Friday in the city of Houston, just days after the shooting. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, who was scheduled to speak at the convention Friday, pulled out of his appearance and will instead travel to Uvalde. The governor will, however, deliver a prerecorded video message at the convention.

Former President Donald Trump is still scheduled to speak at the gun rights lobbying group's three-day event.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Uvalde on Sunday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.