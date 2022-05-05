Zimbabwe State Entity ZUPCO Given 24 Hours to Fix Serious Urban Transport Blues

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has give the state-controlled Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) 24 hours to fix serious transport problems in the country’s urban areas or face court action.

In a tweet, ZLHR said, “On behalf of @passengersasso1, we have given @zupcobus and @ministry_local 24 hours to provide an adequate fleet of buses & commuter omnibuses for public transportation & ease the challenges that passengers and commuters are currently facing.”

ZLHR is representing the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, which says the situation is chaotic in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and other urban areas where private commuter operations that have been working closely with ZUPCO over the last two years are complaining bitterly about lack of payment.

Indications are that pirate transport operations are now charging up to US$2 for a roundtrip in Bulawayo and Harare.

More details to follow …