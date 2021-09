The memorial was placed on the site of the former twin towers of the World Trade Center. Built on the site of one of the towers and opened to the public on September 11, 2011, it pays tribute to all the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001. Saturday, September 11, 2021, the Americans once again pay tribute to the 2,977 victims and their families, as well as the wounded and rescuers.

