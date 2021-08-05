Accessibility links
Tokyo 2020
Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 5, 2021
1 hour ago
A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.
1
Bronze medallist Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango poses with his medal on the podium after the men's triple jump event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
2
Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango reacts as he competes in the men's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
3
Bronze medallist Ghana's Samuel Takyi celebrates on the podium with his medal after the men's feather (52-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
4
Bronze medallist Ghana's Samuel Takyi bites his medal on the podium after the men's feather (52-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 5, 2021
