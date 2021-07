After a one-year pandemic delay, the Tokyo Olympics formally got under way Friday with an opening ceremony that was scaled back but still celebratory.

The event is being held amid tens of thousands of empty seats in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, with only about 900 dignitaries and other officials attending because of COVID-19 precautions.

The opening ceremony, themed “United by Emotion,” may be one of the most normal elements of what figures to be the most unusual Olympic Games ever.