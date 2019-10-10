World Leaders Hope to Raise $14 Billion For Global Fund

Heads of states, CEOs and global health leaders gathered in France on Wednesday in an effort to raise at least $14 billion to finance the global fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria over the next three years.

A dozen of heads of state and government, mostly from African countries, as well as philanthropists such as Bill Gates, whose foundation has been a major donor, are attending the two-day conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The donations from governments, philanthropists and the private sector will be used to finance health programs over the next three years in more than 100 countries, including major recipients that are Nigeria, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Global Fund said the programs it supported since its creation have already saved 32 million lives.

Many countries have made pledges to the fund in recent weeks.

The United States and France, who are traditionally the first and second largest donors, are expected to formally disclose their pledges on Thursday.

The US Congress has approved this year a commitment to give $1.56 billion per year for three years.

The Global Fund said the money would help saving 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections and support the help reach its core mission - to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030. (Associated Press)