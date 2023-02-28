Accessibility links

Zimbabweans Flooding Zambian Hospitals for Medical Care

Zimbabweans living on the border with Zambia are increasingly taking advantage of their neighbor's superior health care. But Zambian officials say they are also draining resources as nearly one-third of patients in some clinics and hospitals are Zimbabweans. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Lusaka.

