Zimbabweans Flooding Zambian Hospitals for Medical Care
Zimbabweans living on the border with Zambia are increasingly taking advantage of their neighbor's superior health care. But Zambian officials say they are also draining resources as nearly one-third of patients in some clinics and hospitals are Zimbabweans. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Lusaka.
Episodes
-
February 28, 2023
Nobantu Dlodlo Mbambo Running Social Media Page
-
February 26, 2023
Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...
-
February 25, 2023
Youth on Drug Abuse
-
February 25, 2023
Russia's War in Ukraine Still Impacting Food Security: Aid Organizations
-
-
February 24, 2023
Low Kariba Dam Levels Cause Power Outages in Zambia, Zimbabwe
Facebook Forum